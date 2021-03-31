NEWPORT County AFC has teamed up with Newport Live to encourage people in the city to take part in an annual walk for dementia.

However this year, due to the pandemic and social distancing measures, the Newport Walk for Dementia will be held ‘virtually’ with participants being encouraged to take part in the walk at any point during April while following the Welsh Government guidance in place, and complete ‘3k Your Way’; the official date of the walk being Sunday, April 25.

The walk, which was first held in April 2019, will raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

With an estimated 2,000 people living with dementia in Newport, and 45,000 people living with dementia in Wales, the money raised from the walk will make a real difference to supporting families affected by the disease.

Newport has already been recognised as a dementia-friendly city, helping to reduce the stigma associated with dementia, and helping those living with the condition feel confident, understood and supported as a valuable part of society in their local community.

This year’s virtual walk will encourage participants to decide on how they will join the walk. Some may commit to walking 3k every Sunday, every day or even run the 3k however they would like to in April, it really is ‘3k Your Way’.

Rhia Stankovic, community fundraiser for South and Mid Wales at Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, said: “We are delighted that the ‘Newport Walk for Dementia – 3k Your Way’ is returning this April.

"The walk will look different this year because of the ongoing pandemic, but our priority is to make sure the public remain safe.

"We are so grateful to Newport County AFC and Newport Live for their continued passion and support for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru. We are so proud to be working with them again to raise not only vital funds for people living with dementia in the local community, but also raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with this cruel disease.”

Newport County AFC director of equality and diversity Colin Faulkner said: “The 2019 event was such a huge success and we were all disappointed not to be able to stage it again last year due to the first Covid lockdown.

“Despite the continuing restrictions, we really wanted to make sure the walk was staged this year as we know how difficult times are for many charities.

“Alzheimer’s Society Cymru was picked as our front of shirt sponsor this season following an online crowdfunder appeal, and we’re really pleased to continue our association with them and with our long-time partners Newport Live.

“We hope as many people as possible associated with the football club – players, staff, directors and supporters – will join this year’s virtual Newport Walk for Dementia.”

Steve Ward, chief executive at Newport Live, said: “After a fantastic Walk for Dementia in 2019, we’re looking forward to bringing back Newport’s Walk for Dementia in 2021, albeit in a slightly different format. We know the importance of physical activity, particularly during the current pandemic, so are encouraging people across Newport to get outdoors and complete their 3k whilst ensuring they are following the latest guidance from Welsh Government as the safety of everyone is so important.

“Since achieving Dementia friendly status in 2019, we’re so pleased to once again be working with our partners at Alzheimer’s Society Cymru and Newport County AFC to help raise vital funds to support people affected by dementia.”

To sign up visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WalkForDementia2021

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising-page/creation/?cid=2201&eid=6548069 to set up your Just Giving fundraising page.