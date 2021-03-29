A SPECIALIST Newport hospital has increased its bed capacity by almost a quarter, providing much-needed extra places for its work with patients with degenerative neuropsychiatric conditions and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI).

The expansion of St Peter’s Hospital in Langstone, owned and run by specialist healthcare provider Ludlow Street Healthcare, is the result of a seven-figure investment.

St Peter's Hospital in Langstone, Newport

The hospital (above) is a person-centred assessment, treatment and care centre for men and women with the aforementioned conditions - and it now offers 51 beds across single-gender units, providing specialist treatment and nursing care.

Its design incorporates many dementia- and ABI-friendly features, and the hospital has worked closely with experts at the Dementia Services Development Centre at the University of Stirling, to create an innovative and therapeutic environment that also encourages patients to be proactive.

Treatment and care is delivered by an-site, multi-disciplinary team that includes psychologists, psychiatrists and an extensive group of therapists whose expertise covers dietetics, physiotherapy and speech and language therapy.

The aim is to offer a more therapy-based model of care, to in turn reduce patients’ need for a primarily drug-based, pharmacological approach.

Dr Grzegorz Grzegorzak, consultant psychiatrist at St Peter’s

“Caring for and treating people with degenerative neuropsychiatric conditions and ABI is a very specialist area which requires expert knowledge and a lot of time," said Dr Grzegorz Grzegorzak (above), consultant psychiatrist at St Peter’s.

READ MORE:

"There is an urgent need in Wales and the UK as a whole for more specialist facilities like ours. Extending our facilities allows us to give immediate help to more people, delivering more positive outcomes.”

Work began on developing the hospital’s facilities in late 2019 and despite the challenges posed during the past year by the pandemic, the extension has been completed on schedule.

As well as an extra 12 en-suite rooms, a new family room and modern communal area have been created.

Helen Rocker, hospital director at St Peter's

“This is an exciting development for St Peter’s and we are looking forward to welcoming new patients to the hospital," said hospital director Helen Rocker (above).

“With all of our staff and patients who are able to receive the vaccine having been vaccinated, this couldn’t be a better time to be opening the new facility.

“The last year has been very challenging and the staff have been exemplary throughout in their unswerving commitment to ensuring the highest standards of virus control.

"So, it’s gratifying to be finally able to look forward and focus on new opportunities to develop our patient services.

“In order to support our additional patients, we will need to increase our staff numbers and we are actively recruiting for RMH (Registered Mental Health) and RGNs (Registered General Nurses), as well as support workers.

"We have just raised our nursing salaries by nearly 6.5 per cent, and are confident that we currently offer some of the most rewarding career opportunities for nurses in South Wales. Anyone interested in the roles we have to offer is invited to visit www.lshealthcare.co.uk/careers.”

Set up in 2005 by healthcare specialists, Ludlow Street Healthcare provides transition-focused healthcare and bespoke step-down services, including specialist assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, and education, throughout Wales and the south west of England.