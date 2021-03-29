THE Easter Bank Holiday this year will not impact waste and recycling collections in Torfaen, it has been announced.
While collections are usually not carried out on Easter Monday, Torfaen Borough Council has announced this year they will.
This means every collection due to be carried out over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will be carried out as normal.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "We have listened to our residents, and have changed our collections so all collections will be on their normal day"
"Due to this change we are asking all residents to share the information with family and friends, so no one misses out on a collection. We want to make sure that everyone's Easter recycling and waste is collected.
"As the anniversary of the start of the first lockdown has just passed, the past year has been tough on everyone because of Covid-19, and I would like to thank residents for their patience and support of our recycling and waste crews.
"Challenges have been faced like never before. I would also like to thank the recycling and waste crews for their dedication throughout this tough year – thank you."