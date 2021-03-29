MATT Hancock has refused to rule out foreign holidays this summer as outdoor gatherings resume in England today.

The health secretary declared the door “is not shut” on foreign holidays this summer and said more will be known from government scientists in the coming weeks.

As outdoor gathering and outdoor sport resumes across the country, Mr Hancock has said international travel has not been ruled out.

Under England’s road map for easing pandemic rules, the earliest date that overseas leisure travel could be permitted is May 17.

As it stands, international travel is still banned through fear of people bringing new variants of coronavirus back to the UK.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Hancock acknowledged new variants from abroad are the “biggest problem” standing in the way of foreign travel with the vaccine’s effectiveness against new variants unknown.

Mr Hancock said new vaccines to tackle variants are being worked on and may be rolled out in the autumn as a third booster dose.

He said: “We’re not yet sure, but we’re doing the science in Porton Down, and watching very closely, and if that all goes well, then we haven’t got a problem and then we’ll be much more relaxed about international travel,” he said.

“We will know more over the next few weeks.”

Asked if there may be foreign holidays this summer, he said: “There may well be, I wouldn’t rule that out.

“The door is not shut, it’s just too early to say, but what we can say with confidence is that the unlocking at home is on track.”

Mr Hancock said he had a “lot of sympathy” for the travel industry, adding: “We all want to get that going as soon as possible, but the most important thing is to protect the recovery here at home so people can see their loved ones and don’t have to go into lockdown again.

“We may get to a position where if you’ve had your jab, then other countries will say: ‘You’ve got to have the jab to come in.’ And so we’ll make sure everybody can do that.”

The health secretary said he “can’t wait” for his summer break in the UK.

He told This Morning: I’m going on holiday in the UK. I can’t wait.

“I love this country, I’ve had my holiday booked since last year… I’m very confident that we’re going to have a great British summer, we’re going to have great holidays here, cases are coming right down.”