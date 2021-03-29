AROUND 100 people were gathered in a Tesco car park last night driving cars around.
A number of calls were made to Gwent Police reporting the incident at Tesco Spytty. Videos circulating on social media shows crowds of people gathered watching and filming cars driving around the car park.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We had a number of calls reporting anti-social driving where cars had gathered in the car park.
“Officers attended and the vehicles were dispersed. Section 59 notices were issued, which are warnings that allow vehicles to be seized if they are seen being driven in an antisocial manner again.
“We will not tolerate dangerous driving. Any motorist found driving their vehicle in such a manner will be prosecuted.”