A COMMUNITY is putting on a scarecrow trail to bring some fun to their residents.

The trail in Magor and Undy began on Saturday, March 27, and is based on nursery rhymes and fairy tales.

Jennifer Baynton is on the committee and was inspired by other areas. She said: “We had a lot of inspiration from other areas but no one tool the time to organise it here until I got a group of us together to set up.”

It has been a year in planning with countless Zoom meetings of the committee. It was decided that there would be a £3 charge for the trail with the money being split between Magor and Undy schools.

“With help from local businesses and more than 40 houses creating scarecrows, the trail officially starts. We want to share how lovely our community is and despite Covid-19 restrictions and many places still not open, the family can still have fun and link outdoors and exercise as well.

“Now that as of tomorrow, people can travel within Wales, it would be lovely to get more support for the trail and help raise more money for the schools as the children have missed out and deserve to be treated with the money spent on them.”

People interested can get the trails from the post office and Village Greens shop.