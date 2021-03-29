BORIS Johnson has said there will be more information on travelling on April 5.

The prime minister led a Downing Street press conference on Monday as lockdown restrictions were eased further in England as the road map out of lockdown gathers pace.

From Monday, the second phase of the first stage of the prime minister's road map for England will begin.

The easing of restrictions saw the “stay at home” order come to an end, with the government instead asking to “stay local” where possible.

Rules on social contact and outdoor activities will also be relaxed, giving people more freedom to meet up since the strict national lockdown was imposed in early January.

But further travel is still prohibited, something Mr Johnson was keen to address when he addressed the nation. This affects Welsh people as many fly from airports in England.

He said: “I think that the most important thing that we’ve got to do right now as we continue to immunise great numbers of people in this country is to protect our country insofar as we can, it’s never going to be perfect, but do as much as we can to prevent the virus coming back in from abroad and new variants coming in from abroad.

“So, the rules about what you can do, what people can do, to see their families abroad will be governed entirely by the rules that cover travel abroad and people coming from abroad.

“At the moment, as you know, it’s still forbidden to travel, we’ll be saying a bit more on April 5 about what the global travel taskforce has come up with.

“Clearly, at the moment there are lots of countries that are on a red list, 35 countries are on a red list, where we have very stringent measures in place for them, for people arriving from those countries.”

He added: “We will be saying more about seeing family abroad and travel abroad, but it won’t be until at least April 5.”

Boris Johnson urged caution despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Prime Minister said: the relaxation of restrictions would be “prized” by people but emphasised the need for a “cautious” approach along the road map.

He told a Downing Street press conference: “The whole point about the road map and the timescale that we have got is that it gives us a chance to evaluate the data as we go forward.”

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said next week would be the earliest at which the impact of reopening schools would be assessed.

“At that point we will be able to give the recommendations,” he said.

While “everything is moving in the right direction”, a formal data analysis was needed, he added.