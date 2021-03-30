THE NHS has been praised for its work during the pandemic – by the great niece of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan.

Nygaire Bevan is a Bevan Commissioner and she shared her reflections of the past year and praise of the frontline staff as part of the Commission’s #AboveandBeyond campaign.

Ms Bevan said: “The last year we have seen all health and care staff doing extraordinary work, all day, each day, every day. I often think of a quote from by great uncle’s work In Place of Fear: 'No society can legitimately call itself civilised if a sick person is denied medical aid because of lack of means'.

“I have so much respect for all those out there who have kept us safe and well and I wanted to write a few words to share my complete praise and huge thanks for everyone going above and beyond.”

Here is the poem in full:

Above and Beyond by Ngaire Bevan

Selfless, dependable and always there,

Those professionals who give and care,

We clapped to support you to keep you going,

The impact of this we had no way of knowing.

You looked quite alien with gowns, gloves and masks

You worked as a team never minding the ranks.

Holding the hands of the sick and dying,

Never once failing, and sometimes crying.

Exhausted and tired but soldiering on,

Faith and belief even more strong.

When this is all over, rest you will need,

To rebuild your strength and soul to feed.

You are amazing, incredible people and give of your all,

Going above and beyond you deserve the curtain calls.

What an incredible service the NHS is, which we must not neglect,

But it’s you the people within it that makes it so, so perfect.

The #AboveandBeyond campaign is allowing people to share personal messages to show support and thanks to health and care professionals in caring for people across Wales during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Bevan Commission is Wales’ leading health and care think tank, supporting work to build healthcare services based on Aneurin Bevan’s core principles to best meet the needs of the people of Wales.

Throughout her career, Ms Bevan has cared for others, as a nurse, working with people with learning disabilities and supporting older people and carers.

To find out more about the Bevan Commission and its work visit www.bevancommission.org