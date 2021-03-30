MORE THAN 90 per cent of areas in Torfaen recorded fewer than two new coronavirus cases in recent days, according to Public Health Wales.

And just three areas of Gwent recorded double figures for Covid cases in the same week.

According to Public Health Wales, Bargoed (11 new cases), Lliswerry and Uskmouth (11), and Abertillery North and Cwmtillery (11) recorded double figures for cases in the week up to March 24.

In the same week, 46 out of 76 areas of Gwent recorded fewer than two new cases – with one out of 12 areas in Torfaen recording fewer than two.

It means 60.5 per cent of Gwent recorded fewer than two new cases in the week to March 24. In the week to March 10 that figure was 51, and the week before that it was 42.

Overall, in the week to March 24, Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire recorded more cases than in the week to March 10 though.

Newport recorded 73 cases (up from 63 in the seven days up to March 10) at a case rate of 47.2 per 100,000, Caerphilly recorded 68 (down from 92) at a rate of 37.6, Blaenau Gwent recorded 34 (up from 30) at a rate of 48.7, Monmouthshire recorded 20 (up from 16) at a rate of 21.1, and Torfaen recorded 20 (down from 23) at a rate of 21.3.

The national average for weekly rolling case rates for Wales in the week to March 24 was 38.1.

Cases per area for the health board region in the seven days to March 24 are below.

Hover over the bars on the graph or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the week up to March 10.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: seven new cases at a rate of 78.8 (up from fewer than two new cases)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: six new cases at a rate of 81.6 (up from fewer than two)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 36 (down from four)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 33 (down from three)

Bargoed: 11 new cases at a rate of 178.1 (up from three)

St Cattwg: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from four)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same)

Blackwood: three new cases at a rate of 40.8 (up from fewer than two)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: four new cases at a rate of 41.2 (the same)

Newbridge: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from seven)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (down from eight)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 20 (down from three)

Pontllanfraith: three new cases at a rate of 34.9 (down from four)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (down from four)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: four new cases at a rate of 68.6 (down from five)

Bedwas and Trethomas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: three new cases at a rate of 32.8 (up from fewer than two)

Aber Valley: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from five)

Caerphilly East: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 21 (down from three)

Caerphilly West: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)

Caerphilly South: six new cases at a rate of 56.1 (down from 13)

Risca West: three new cases at a rate of 57.9 (the same)

Risca East: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (the same)

Machen: five new cases at a rate of 91.4 (down from ten)

Newport

Marshfield: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from six)

Rogerstone: seven new cases at a rate of 75.9 (the same)

Bettws: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 25 (the same)

Malpas: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from three)

Caerleon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same)

Langstone and Llanwern: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 23 (down from three)

Pye Corner and Graig: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (the same)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 32 (down from three)

Gaer: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 35 (down from five)

Duffryn and Maesglas: three new cases at a rate of 36.6 (the same)

Pill and Docks: five new cases at a rate of 56.5 (up from four)

Stow Hill: eight new cases at a rate of 122 (up from seven)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: six new cases at a rate of 88.6 (up from fewer than two)

St Julians and Barnardtown: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 29 (the same)

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: 11 new cases at a rate of 95.1 (up from five)

Lawrence Hill: five new cases at a rate of 86.3 (up from fewer than two)

Victoria and Somerton: four new cases at a rate of 33.7 (the same)

Beechwood: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 33 (down from three)

Maindee: seven new cases at a rate of 87.6 (up from fewer than two)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: three new cases at a rate of 42.4 (down from five)

Rassau and Beaufort: five new cases at a rate of 71 (up from fewer than two)

Brynmawr: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 37 (the same)

Blaina and Nantyglo: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (the same)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 26 (the same)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: six new cases at a rate of 70.7 (up from three)

Tredegar and Georgetown: three new cases at a rate of 35.9 (down from six)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 11 new cases at a rate of 122.2 (up from eight)

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: four new cases at a rate of 56.9 (up from fewer than two)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (the same)

Abersychan: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same)

Trefethin and Penygarn: five new cases at a rate of 65.5 (up from three)

Pontypool: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 22 (up from three)

New Inn: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 34 (the same)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from four)

Croesyceilog: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from three)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 31 (the same)

Cwmbran: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 27 (the same)

Hollybush and Henllys: fewer than two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same)

Monmouthshire