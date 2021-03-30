DISNEY+ has announced the cast for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars spin-off series.

Filming for the latest Star Wars offering from the streaming giant will begin filming in April with Ewan McGregor reprising his famous role.

Mr McGregor has not played the role of the Jedi Master for more than 15 years.

The story is set 10 years after the events of the prequals and the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith.

The film saw Obi-Wan face off with Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who was corrupted by the dark side of the force and became the infamous evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen, who played a young Anakin Skywalker will also be reprising his role as the classic Star Wars villain.

Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and O’Shea Jackson Jr are also among the stars joining the cast of the eagerly anticipated TV series.

The show will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the first series of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian has been a huge hit for the streaming service and the first series received an unexpected Emmy nomination in the best drama category.

The story of a lone helmeted gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, in the outer reaches of the galaxy features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story will be executive-produced by LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and writer Joby Harold.

The series will be available on Disney+.