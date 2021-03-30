AN ITEM discovered in the Vale of Glamorgan has been declared treasure.

The Assistant Coroner for South Wales Central, Mr Thomas Atherton, recently declared nine items found by metal detectorists as treasure – including one found in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Treasure case 19.06, which was found in Llancarfan community in the Vale, is a medieval silver bar-mount which was discovered by Paul Gough.

Dating back to the thirteenth or fourteenth century, this treasure would have decorated a leather belt.

Treasure Case 19.06 © Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales

The other finds, now declared as treasure, are:

Treasure case 19.05, a late medieval silver-gilt finger ring found in Tregynon Community, Powys.

Treasure case 19.08, a post-medieval gold posy ring found in Talgarth Community, Powys.

Treasure case 19.11, a post-medieval gold finger ring found in Carreghofa Community, Powys.

Treasure case 19.21, a medieval silver annular brooch found in Montgomery Community, Powys.

Treasure case 19.22, a Tudor silver coin hoard found in Churchstoke Community, Powys.

Treasure case 19.23, an early medieval silver double-hooked fastener found in Churchstoke Community, Powys

Treasure case 19.25, a 17th century gold coin hoard found in Trefeglwys Community, Powys.

Treasure case 19.44, a medieval gold coin hoard found in Llanwrtyd Wells Community, Powys.

Three medieval gold coins (Treasure 19.44) were found by Chris Perkins and Shawn Hendry. The coins are “nobles” from the reigns of Edward III and Richard II (1327-1399), with a total value of 20 shillings, about 50 days’ wages for a skilled tradesman. They were probably buried for safekeeping around the end of the 14th century but were never recovered by their owner.

The newly opened Y Gaer Museum, Art Gallery & Library, in Brecon, hopes to acquire this hoard for its new galleries.

MORE NEWS:

A group of five silver coins (Treasure 19.22), comprising four groats and a Burgundian “double patard” was discovered by Aled Roberts and Graham Wood. This small hoard was buried in about 1530 during the reign of Henry VIII, whose portrait features on three of the coins.

Y Lanfa Powysland Museum and Welshpool Library hopes to acquire this coin hoard to contribute to the museum’s collection, which does not yet include examples of locally found 16th century coins.

The early medieval decorated silver double hooked fastener (Treasure case 19.23) was found by Stuart Fletcher. The stylisation of the debased zoomorphic motifs show that this is Anglo-Saxon work belonging to the ninth century, and it was probably used to fasten an upper garment, as functional costume jewellery.

Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales hopes to acquire this artefact for the national collection.

The gold finger ring (Treasure case 19.11) was found by David Balfour. It is a memento mori ring with a flat bezel engraved with a death’s head (a skull), inlaid with traces of white enamel, surrounded by the inscription: + Memento Mori, in small neat italic script. The inscription, the ring form, style of the engraved skull and neat italic lettering indicate that this ring dates between 1550 and 1650.

Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales hopes to acquire this artefact for the national collection.