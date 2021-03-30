THE Welsh Government has laid out what it believes is a 'reasonable' solution to English members of Llanymynech Golf Club unable to visit because of current Welsh lockdown restrictions.

On Sunday, first minister Mark Drakeford relaxed travelling rules for Welsh residents, allowing them to travel within the country.

This does not apply however to those across the border, meaning that English residents are not able to cross into Wales.

On Monday outdoor sporting activities resumed in England and Wales but as Llanymynech Golf Club straddles the border between England and Wales, there is some concern that English members of the club will not be permitted to play.

The chairman of Llanymynech Golf Club previously described the situation as 'ridiculous' and said English residents would not legally be permitted to play on their home course.

But the Welsh Government has found a compromise, suggesting members would be free to move around the golf course without fear of reprisal.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: "It would be reasonable for members of Llanymynech golf club to enter or leave Wales within the confines of the golf course."

Meanwhile, Powys County Council says it is working with the club to find a solution.

A spokesman said: "We understand the frustrations that Llanymynech Golf Club are currently experiencing and are working with them to find a workable solution.

"However, the Welsh Government currently have travel restrictions in place which means travel in to and out of Wales is not permitted unless you have a reasonable excuse.

"The council has provided advice to Llanymynech Golf Club on what the latest restrictions are following the Welsh Government's announcement at the end of last week."

"Travel restrictions can only be enforced by the police."