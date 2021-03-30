THE Welsh Government has suggested protests will continue to be banned in Wales for the foreseeable future under lockdown rules, whilst a different approach will be taken across the border.

In England, a new exemption to rules on gatherings came into effect yesterday (March 29), meaning that demonstrations can go ahead in England as long as organisers obey public health guidelines.

A Welsh Government spokesperson told The National that there were no plans to introduce a similar exemption in Wales, which will prevent in-person protests being held held until all larger gatherings are permitted.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are in the middle of a public health emergency. For everyone wishing to hold peaceful protests, we would ask people to follow the rules which have protected us all from coronavirus and consider holding online events until larger gatherings can be held.”

A spokesperson from the Cardiff and Vale branch of grassroots Labour group Momentum said the Welsh Government should be applying the same exemption as England, adding “they’ve not given a good reason to my knowledge why that’s not the case.”

Momentum say that uncertainty over a protest's legal status makes it “much harder to make sure that everyone does social distance, because you can’t organise. If it could be organised it would be a safer event.”

Despite Covid restrictions, a number protests have been held in Cardiff since the death of local man, Mohamud Hassan , who died in January after being held in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station. Protests restarted after the death of Sarah Everard, and ‘Kill the Bill’ protests in response to the Police and Crime Bill have increased.

The Police and Crime Bill includes provisions to make a protest - which has the potential to cause ‘serious annoyance’ - potentially illegal, which could give the police the ability to crackdown on most peaceful protests, even after Covid restrictions are lifted.

Clare James from Cardiff’s Extinction Rebellion group, said that restrictions on protests can lead to violence and rioting, as was seen in the Bristol ‘Kill the Bill’ protests.

Ms James said that the fact that protests cannot be organised by anybody means there are no stewards or marshals present to ensure protests run smoothly.

“XR have people who are trained in de-escalation but you can’t organise that at the moment. You have people who might come along and want to protest against the bill who might be unfamiliar with protests and how you have to be very careful and mindful of your behaviour,” she added.

David Reid, Wales' regional organiser for the Socialist Party said: “We have been completely opposed to this ban on protests from the beginning.”

He added he believes that Covid measures are being used by police “to prevent the legitimate democratic right to protest. In our view people have got to stand up to that and make sure we continue”.

There will be another ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Cardiff on Saturday, April 3. There has been no reported violence or force used at Cardiff protests, by protestors or police.

This article originally appeared on the Argus' sister site The National.