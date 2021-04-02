THESE six men were recently handed custodial sentences for offences like drug dealing and producing cannabis.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Connor Jones
Connor Cooper
Ross Davies
Mitchell Griffiths
Four young drug traffickers from Caerphilly were locked up after they were caught dealing cocaine and cannabis.
Connor Jones, 23, Connor Cooper, 20, Ross Davies, and Mitchell Griffiths, both aged 18, were arrested when police raided their homes just before last Christmas.
Jones, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for two years.
Cooper, 20, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was also handed an immediate custodial term of two years.
Davies, of Graig Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for 20 months.
Griffiths, of Ty'n Y Parc, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was also ordered to serve an immediate custodial term of 20 months.
Liam Caddick-Cairns
Drug dealer Liam Caddick-Cairns was supplying crack cocaine with a purity of 94 per cent on the streets of Newport.
The 23-year-old was caught with more than 50 wraps ready to be sold when police raided his one-bedroom flat.
He was jailed for 32 months.
Drilon Kucana
Albanian criminal Drilon Kucana was caught by police after they were tipped off people were being forced to work as slaves at a cannabis factory.
He was arrested when he badly injured himself jumping out of a window at a house on Newport’s Chepstow Road in a failed escape attempt.
The three-storey property had been converted into a “professionally set up” cannabis farm, prosecutor Claire Pickthall said.
Kucana, 32, who admitted production of the class B drug, was jailed for six months.
