A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SHOPIKUL ISLAM, 34, of St Johns Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving while riding a motorbike on Chepstow Road with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

RENA WRIGHT, 40, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for riding an electric powered scooter on North Street without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG WALKER, 47, of Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 42 days for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

CHIQUITA NAOMI KANE, 45, of Brickyard Lane, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and made the subject of a two-year curfew after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

She was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

ALBERTO MARQUES-HERNANDEZ, 38, of Argosy Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL MERCY, 51, of Browning Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points

GEORGHE NEAGW, 41, of Gloster Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARK SHAW, 31, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES BARRY SMITH, 72, of Telford Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID BRYAN NEWBERRY, 33, of Pencarn Avenue, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAROSLAV STEFAN, 20, of Cambrian Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KEIRAN POWER, 29, of Priory View, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £435 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.