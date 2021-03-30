WITH the Easter weekend approaching and stay local rules lifted, many of us will be looking forward to getting out and about.
However, road closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads may impact our trips.
Closures are scheduled for the M4 and A4042 this week.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: latest across Gwent after eighth day with no coronavirus deaths
- Watch: Newport ex-policewoman goes viral playing her ukulele naked
- Man kept stun gun he found because he thought it was ‘cool’
These are the road closures to plan ahead for.
A4042 southbound: The A4042 will be closed between New Inn and the A472 Interchange this evening. Starting at 8pm, there will be an overnight closure on the southbound carriageway until 6am on Wednesday, March 31. This is to allow maintenance work to be carried out on the road.
M4 eastbound, junction 27-25: Electrical work is set to close the eastbound carriageway of the M4 this week. An overnight closure is planned between junction 27 for High Cross and junction 25 for Caerleon. The road will be closed from 8pm on March 31, and reopen at 5.30am on April 1.
A4042 northbound: The northbound section of the A4042 will also be closed this week. An overnight closure is planned for the road between Sebastopol and the A472 interchange to allow maintenance work to be carried out. The closure will begin at 8pm on March 31 and end at 6am on April 1.