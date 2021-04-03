WE RECENTLY ran a feature about those who have been granted the Freedom of Newport.

One person we didn't mention was former Newport council leader Sir Harry Jones, who was given the honour in 2004.

Sir Harry was born in Newport in April 1927 and during his time on the council Newport became a city.

Here is a report from the South Wales Argus from May 26, 2004, about the occasion.

NEWPORT council leader Sir Harry Jones has officially been given the Freedom of the City.

The council awarded its highest honour in an elaborate ceremony to its leader of 17 years.

Sir Harry Jones, who was given the Freedom of Newport in May 2004

Sir Harry swore an oath of obedience to Newport before he signed the Roll of Freeman.

He said: "I deeply appreciate the honour that you've bestowed upon me. I see it as a recognition of the work of the council as a whole.

"As a young boy I never imagined I would be fortunate enough to achieve such high office within the city of my birth. I've seen many changes, not least in the way the council is run.

"There have been many highlights in the last 30 years. But the one that stands out is March, 2002 when we heard the news that Newport had been granted city status. That was a very proud day.

Sir Harry Jones (third from left) pictured at the official opening of the Riverfront Arts centre in 2004. (L-R) Artist Sebastien Boyesen explains his sculpture to Mayor Cllr Ray Truman, Sir Harry Jones and Welsh secretary Peter Hain

"And there have been some disappointments. There was the failure of central government to approve a proposal for a barrage on the Usk. That failure still haunts us to this day. But, as we can see, development of the river is well underway."

Drawing on the First World War ballad Goodbye Dolly Grey, Sir Harry's final words to the council were: "It breaks my heart to leave you but I think I ought to go."

Deputy leader Cllr John Jenkins proposed the award of Honorary Freeman at the council's last full meeting before elections on June 10. The title is an honour but does not carry any legal weight or privilege. Five Tory councillors wanted to defer the vote until the general council meeting but they were overruled.

Cllr Jenkins said: "His commitment to Newport is legendary and he works untiringly at every level. There can be no better recognition of lifelong work than to be applauded by one's colleagues."

Sir Harry, a former Merchant Navy officer, became a councillor in 1973. He was Newport mayor in 1990 and was knighted in 2000 for his services to local government. He is leader of the Welsh Local Government Association.

Sir Harry thanked wife Hazel, their three sons, councillors and council officers for their support over the years.