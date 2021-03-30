EMERGENCY services want to track down these people following a deliberate fire near a Lidl.
Officers from Gwent Police are appealing for information following the blaze at a bust stop in Tredegar.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident on Wednesday, March 17.
The refuse fire was set at a bus stop near Lidl on Gelli Road, Tredegar, around 8pm.
Anyone with information on the people in the photo should contact police.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers said: "Appeal for information after a deliberate refuse fire at a bus stop in Tredegar.
"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended near Lidl, Gelli Road on March 17 at 8pm.
"We would like to speak to the people in this photo as they may be able to assist us with enquiries.
"We appreciate the image is not of the highest quality, however, we would encourage anyone with any information or who might recognise their clothing to get in contact."
People should contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote reference number 21*93598.