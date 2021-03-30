GWENT and Wales as a whole have recorded the lowest amount of daily confirmed new coronavirus cases since early last September.

There have been nine new cases confirmed in Gwent today, the lowest daily figure since September 1, with three areas - Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Torfaen - recording no new confirmed cases.

And across Wales there have been 94 new confirmed cases, the lowest since September 5 last year.

There have been 209,285 new cases in Wales since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, including 41,190 in Gwent. Today's new Gwent cases are: Caerphilly, five; Newport, four.

This is also the ninth day in a row on which there have been no new deaths due to coronavirus confirmed in Gwent, and none have been confirmed across Wales today. It means the number of confirmed deaths in Wales since the pandemic began remains at 5,506, again according to public Health Wales, including 952 in Gwent.

Rolling weekly case rates for Gwent and Wales remain stable for the week to March 25, the latest available, with the rate for Gwent for that period at 35 cases per 100,000 people, while for Wales it is 37.6 per 100,000.

The vaccination programme continues apace, and in Wales by the end of yesterday, 1,413,710 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, a daily increase of almost 13,000. More than 7,000 people had their second dose yesterday, taking the total in Wales to 424,016.

Monmouthshire (24.3 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to March 25 - and the eighth lowest of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (26.2 cases per 100,000 people) has the 10th lowest rate in Wales.

Newport (48.5) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, Blaenau Gwent (41.5) has the ninth highest rate, and Caerphilly (30.9) has the 12th highest rate.

Ceredigion, with 4.1 per 100,000, and Bridgend (17.7) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to March 25.

Merthyr Tydfil (132.6) and Anglesey (112.8) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to March 25 is 2.7 per cent. Newport (3.2 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 14

Gwynedd - 10

Swansea - nine

Anglesey - six

Flintshire - six

Pembrokeshire - six

Neath Port Talbot - six

Caerphilly - five

Wrexham - five

Newport - four

Conwy - four

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Powys - three

Denbighshire - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Carmarthenshire - two

Bridgend - one

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one

Ceredigion - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Torfaen - none

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.