VOLUNTEERS with the Llantwit Major Coastguard were called out to an incident at Temple Bay yesterday, where two people were rescued.
Barry Coastguard attended and Porthcawl RNLI Lifeboat were on standby for safety.
The team were tasked to two persons cut off by the tide at Temple Bay, Southerndown.
In a Facebook post, Llantwit Major Coastguard said: "Two of our rope technicians were immediately deployed over the cliff to the stranded casualties while
"One casualty was safely recovered up the cliff face, while the other along with one of our technicians were recovered by Coastguard helicopter from St Athan.
"Great team effort by all those involved.
"In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."
The group is also warning residents to check the tide before heading out on the coast.