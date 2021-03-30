MEDICAL experts believe there are four possible origins for the Covid-19 virus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) are testing all of the hypotheses.
Dr David Nabarro, WHO special envoy on Covid-19, said that it is “notoriously difficult” to find the origins of a virus.
“Finding the origins of a virus – when you’re trying to explain where a disease has come from – is notoriously difficult,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“We don’t know the precise origins of HIV, we don’t know the precise origins of Ebola and it will take a long time to find the precise origins of Covid-19.
“We’re on the way – we’ve got four hypotheses, we’re testing them all.
“The research that needs to be done is known.”
He added: “It always takes much longer than people think to find where these things have come from.”
There were no Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the Gwent area for the eighth day in a row yesterday and only one death was recorded in the whole of Wales.