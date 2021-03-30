AN UNHAPPY customer brandished a meat cleaver during a terrifying showdown with a drug dealer after he became annoyed following a cannabis sale.

But Mathew Davies got more than he bargained for when Rolf Davies and his brother Simon confronted him with a machete and baseball bat.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, told of how the dramatic stand-off unfolded at a block of flats in Caerphilly.

Davies claimed he had been ripped off after buying cannabis and went to Rolf Davies’ home in Aberbargoed’s Commercial Street to complain.

MORE NEWS:

At Cardiff Crown Court, Mr Kendall said: “It can be seen from the CCTV inside the flat that the defendant walks into the communal hallway of the building.

“He’s carrying a bottle of something in one hand and a meat cleaver can be seen in the other.

“The defendant walks down the hallway towards Rolf Davies’ flat. As he does so, one of the Davies brothers emerges from the door to Rolf Davies’ flat holding a baseball bat.

“Behind the person carrying a baseball bat, someone can be seen holding a machete.”

Mr Kendall added: “During his police interview, the defendant said that he had gone to Rolf Davies’ address in order to buy cannabis.

“He said that the cannabis he bought was underweight so he went back in order to confront Rolf Davies about that.

“The defendant said that it was Rolf Davies who punched him through the window. He also alleged that Rolf Davies had tried to take the cannabis from him and was verbally abusive.

“He said that Simon Davies tried to jump out of the window in order to attack him and that he, the defendant had slammed the window onto Simon Davies as a result.

“The defendant said that Rolf Davies came into the car park holding a large wooden stick so he left the area.”

Matthew Davies, 35, of Aneurin Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to affray and having a bladed article in public.

The offences took place at around 9pm on the evening of Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He has 19 convictions for 50 offences, including two relevant ones for possession of an offensive weapon from 1999 and 2009.

His last conviction was in March 2014 for criminal damage and breach of a conditional discharge.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client suffered with his mental health.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Davies: “There was a degree of provocation and it was a short-lived incident.

“Fortunately it didn't cause any serious injury and the impact of it was limited.”

Matthew Davies was sentenced to a 20-month community order and was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for two months.

The defendant must also pay £250 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.