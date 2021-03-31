A DEALER involved in running a dedicated drugs line supplying cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis throughout the Gwent Valleys is starting a long prison sentence.

A judge told new father Harry Ford, 21, he was a “classic example” of how young men can become sucked into working for organised crime gangs.

The defendant’s barrister told of how his client was “persuaded, if not bullied” into trafficking after building up a debt through his own drug use.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Ford, of Pantyfid Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was working for an operation for most of last year.

MORE NEWS

Ruth Smith, prosecuting, said: “For 275 days he was drug dealing on a dedicated drugs line supplying cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

“It was a busy drugs line operating from the Aberbargoed area of Gwent.”

She added how Ford was involved in the sale of kilos of drugs which police expert DC Sean Meyrick valued at £165,000.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis.

The offences were committed between January 26, 2020 and November 24, 2020.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, asked the court to take into account Ford’s young age and his previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

His barrister added: “The defendant became a young father just after his entry into custody.

“He is in despair at what he has done to his life.

“As a result of a drug debt, he was persuaded, if not bullied, in to paying if off.

“The defendant ended up in a very foolish enterprise.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Ford: “You are a classic example of how young men become sucked into these operations and commit very serious crimes indeed which attract lengthy sentences.

“These drugs bring about degradation and misery.

“This was a significant operation and the turnover was significant.”

The defendant was jailed for four years and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge after his release from prison.