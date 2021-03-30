PLANS for the third phase of a major development in Llanwern have been approved by Newport council.

The developer, Redrow Homes has already had a masterplan for up to 1,100 homes, a primary school and village centre approved by Newport City Council.

The plans have long been in the pipeline after proposals for up to 1,100 homes were originally approved back in 2007, despite protests from the Llanwern Village Action group.

The third phase of the development will see 38 homes built on land near Cot Hill in Llanwern.

Of these 38 homes, three will be affordable – one two-bedroom home and two three-bedroom homes.

The site will benefit from two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The three and four bed detached properties will all benefit from three car parking spaces, the semi-detached three-bed properties and all affordable homes will have two spaces each.

Concerns were raised by the highways officer over the lack of visitor parking spaces.

The response says: “No visitor spaces have been provided giving a shortfall of seven visitor spaces which should be distributed throughout the site, should take into account the needs of the disabled and should be clearly identifiable”.

Llanwern Community Council raised an objection to the application because “there are many outstanding works that have not yet taken place”. This work includes a new access road onto Station Road and drainage work.

The site is expected to generate 128 full-time construction jobs and 170 supply chain jobs.

While approval was given to the reserved matters including parking and landscaping, the city council planners decided to refuse to discharge the condition on drainage because the information provided “is not acceptable”.

In particular, there are concerns that the flood risk hasn’t been properly mitigated.