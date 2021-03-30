THE Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has rejected proposals set out by the Welsh Government for a future Welsh agriculture bill, arguing that employment, as well as economic and social prosperity, are as important asprotecting the enviroment.

Proposals have been set out in the Agriculture (Wales) White Paper, a consultation document outlining the Government’s intentions for a future Agriculture (Wales) Bill.

The proposals include increased environmental rules, and the idea to base future support payments for farms on a payment for the production of ‘public goods’- meaning environmental benefits such as clean air, water quality and wildlife habitats.

FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “We of course agree that public goods should be an important part of a future rural support scheme, but delivering employment, economic, social and cultural prosperity should also be fundamental principles.”

“It is shocking that no mention of focussing support on family farms is made in the white paper given the dangers inherent to the one-dimensional public goods approach.”

In the white paper, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths MS said: “Achieving Wales’ ‘net zero’ ambition will require significant effort across the whole economy and society. For the agricultural sector this will take similar effort and a willingness to change.”

The union argues that the Government is not using its devolved powers to deviate from the English policy.

Mr Roberts said: “We have a proud history of designing agricultural policy for Wales and have previously deviated significantly from English policies - much to our benefit - and we should continue to do so.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland are making the most of their devolved powers and forging ahead with plans to use multiple tools to deliver what is needed for their own agriculture and rural communities.”

The union also said they believe their members weren’t listened to in previous consultations.

“Our members are going to be directly affected by any changes to Wales’ agricultural policies and support schemes, and they were frustrated that points raised by them in response to previous consultations had been ignored by the Welsh Government.”

“What became evident when we spoke to our members was that many are of the view that the environmental outcomes desired by Welsh Government generally resulted in ‘doing or farming less’. This, of course, causes concern for the wider rural economy who benefit greatly from farmers’ local expenditure and activity.”

The union says members also fear that ‘optimistic’ targets for tree-planting could lead to large-scale blanket plantations at the detriment of rural communities.

Mr Roberts added: “We are facing huge uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, new trade barriers thrown up by Brexit, and potential trade deals with countries with far lower standards than our own.

“The white paper proposals to ratchet up rules and restrictions and further distance farm support from food production will exacerbate these problems and threaten the viability of the Welsh family farms that are central to our rural economies and culture.”

