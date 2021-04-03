FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.

If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.

Congratulations to Gail and Byron Williams who are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary today, April 3. They were married at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff, in 1971 and now live in Newbridge. Thanks to their daughter Rosemary Hall for sending in this picture.

MORE NEWS:

Here is Ian and Jeanette Bennett (nee Bradley) on their wedding day - August 7, 1971 at St John's Church, Maindee, Newport. The photo was taken in the vestry signing the register. It rained in the morning but the sun came out ready for the wedding at 2pm.

Jeff Pritchard sent in this photo of his parents' wedding on September 14, 1957. Kathleen Walliker (of Cwmbran) and Glyndwr Pritchard (of Pillgwenlly, Newport) were married at St Paul's Church, Newport, and had a guard of honour from 2nd Company Newport Boys Brigade which was based at Price Street Methodist chapel in Pill. The reception was in the Westgate Hotel Newport and they honeymooned in Jersey. The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 2017. Glyndwr died in 2019.

This is Michael and Bridget Locke on their wedding day on June 6, 1959. Bridgett was the woman's page editor of the South Wales Argus at the time. They married in Westcott, Surrey.

Kathryn Williams has shared this image of her parents' wedding. They are Henry (Harry) Selfe and Anne Edwards who married on October 24, 1964, at St Julius and Aaron Church, Newport.