A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to an alleged knife crime offence.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Craig Greenaway, 30, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar, denied having a bladed article in public on January 25.
He is accused of having a lock knife in the Blackwood area.
The defendant was represented by Hashim Salmman and the prosecution by Lowri Patterson.
Judge David Wynn Morgan set a trial date for later this year.
Greenaway was granted conditional bail.
