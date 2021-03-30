A FAMILY of dinosaurs have widened their stomping grounds.
The Dino Saw family – consisting of Stomp (an orange T-rex), Snappy (raptor), Spike (a young spinosaurus) and Mini Rex (aged 12) – have been enjoying the sunshine in Newport city centre today.
Aiming to spread cheer to people during lockdown they have previously been spotted making their mark in St Julian’s but now, with restrictions eased, have been allowed to travel further and were spotted on the prowl on Newport City footbridge.
Stomp said: “As lockdown is easing the Dino Saws are able to explore more of the city bringing some much-needed moral for us and for anyone who has struggled this past year.
“Our intentions are to put smiles on people's faces.
“Two of the Dino Saws out today are 13 years old and under, so it's also helped them keep their spirits up and confidence going through lockdown.”
The roar-some foursome are careful to ensure they keep others safe, while spreading some lockdown joy.
They move as a herd, wearing masks underneath their costumes, and ensure that they follow social distancing while out and about.
Residents of St Julian's have taken to dinosaur-spotting, with the Dino Saw family even previously bracing the snow to make other people smile.
Have you seen the Dino Saw family out and about? Let us know in the comments.