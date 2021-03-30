MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has confirmed preparations for important safety work on the A466 between St Arvans and Tintern have begun.

From the start of this week, tree-felling is being undertaken in the area and from Tuesday, April 6, Alun Griffiths Contractors will be on-site setting up, ready to begin stabilising the rock face above the road from Saturday, April 10.

It is anticipated that the project, which will involve rock being removed, will mean the road between St Arvans and Tintern will have to be closed for four weeks.

Cyclists will be able to pass through, but all other traffic will need to follow the signed diversion.

READ MORE:

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “It is essential that we undertake these important safety works as efficiently and quickly as possible. We are making every effort to ensure that the works are completed in the shortest time possible.

“We have had to time the works to avoid disturbing bats while they are hibernating. We sincerely appreciate the inconvenience that the road closure will bring to residents and visitors travelling through the area, but we must undertake this essential work to keep road users safe.

"Drivers are requested to follow the signed diversion as many of the other lanes in the area are very narrow and winding. Please do not follow your satnav.

"We are grateful to the local community for their patience and understanding. We are working with the businesses in Tintern to support them and keeping residents fully informed, to minimise any potential impact on the village and Wye Valley.”

The road closure is expected to start from Tuesday, April 6, followed by site set-up and commencement of the stabilisation of the rock face on April 10.

This is will depend on whether bats are still hibernating. An inspection for hibernating bats will commence on Thursday, April 1, once the tree clearance works are complete.

If any issues come to light, the council has confirmed it will then need to reassess the situation.

Further details of the road closure, including the diversion route, will be available on the council website.