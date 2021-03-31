PUPILS in Cwmbran are releasing a book on Friday to highlight Autism Awareness Day.

The pupils in the ASD base at Cwmbran High School have been using their time at home to practice life skills along with their online lessons.

Manager of the Autism base, Esther Nicolaou, said: “Lockdown has been a challenge but for our students the changes that it has enforced have been really difficult for them to deal with.

Head of School Matthew Cook, manager of ASD Base Esther Nicolaou and two of the pupils from the ASD Base at Cwmbran High School with their recipe book

“One of the things they all enjoyed doing was cooking and they regularly sent me photographs of them cooking and enjoying their creations.

“We decided it would be lovely to share these photos and recipes and, with the support of a very generous parent, we were able to create a cookbook that contains all the students lockdown recipes.”

The book and pupils have had support from a number of well-known faces including Michelin Star chef Tom Kerridge.

“Rightly so, the students are extremely proud of it,” said Ms Nicolaou.

The book, called Our Lockdown Cookbook, is being launched on Friday, April 2 which is Autism Awareness Day. “We are hoping we can sell it to raise money to continue to develop the students life skills in school.”

The book can be purchased through the ASD Base at the school.

World Autism Awareness Week runs between March 29 – April 4.