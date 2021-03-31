NEWPORT schoolchildren have planted trees as part of their lessons around climate change and the planet.
Pupils at Llanmartin Primary School in Underwood, planted trees which had been awarded from the Tree Council.
The school have been given trees in a national project called The Young Tree Champions.
Every child in the school from Reception to Year 6 helped plant the trees - enjoying the opportunity to get outdoors, muddy and wet.
The school said they enjoyed being involved in the process of planting the trees - "from digging the holes, preparing the ground, collecting mulch and protecting the tree on its journey".
Every child wrote a wish to hang on the new trees.
Mrs Briggs, Foundation Phase Leader, said: "The Young Tree Champion (YTC) tree planting days have been a successful local event with many of the local community helping by donating spades, wheelbarrows, mulch, watering cans, buckets and logs for our outdoor learning gathering circle."
Headteacher Vicky Curtis said: "This is just the start of our learners' authentic learning journey, being outdoors and assisting climate change, biodiversity and speaking up for trees and helping our planet grow stronger."