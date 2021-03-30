A NEW initiative will teach people how to combat misinformation in the modern world.

Our Chartist Heritage, the organisers of the Newport Rising Festival, have announced a new initiative – Fight For Facts – aimed at ﬁghting misinformation and protecting democracy.

Project development oﬃcer, David Daniel, said: “We’ve always planned for Newport Rising to be more than a festival.

“We’ve worked to show how the story of the Chartists can still inspire people to act today. This ethos applies to the organisation itself and helps us to see where we can make a diﬀerence.

“We asked ourselves what the Chartists might see as a threat to democracy today. Although the secret ballot that the Chartists fought for now prevents the types of bullying and abuses of power that could have inﬂuenced how a vote would be cast in 1839, social media platforms now represent a diﬀerent type of ‘black box’ in which misinformation can spread with real world eﬀects.

“Inaccurate or misleading information can erode trust in democratic processes while other forms of misinformation have been used to propagate harmful, false messaging around public health issues.

“At its most basic level, any community in a democratic society needs its members to elect leaders and make decisions based on the truth if it is to remain healthy.”

The initiative, funded by a grant from the People’s Postcode Trust, will provide community groups and individuals with the tools required to identify, question and challenge common forms and methods of misinformation by delivering workshops, learning materials, interventions and through working with partner organisations.

“We will begin by working with young adults who will soon be able to vote for the ﬁrst time in the Senedd elections,” added Mr Daniel.

“But will later roll out the initiative to adults of all ages, as we believe that we are all vulnerable to misinformation just as we all have a personal responsibility to promote and defend democracy.”

Our Chartist Heritage, the charity running the initiative, launched Newport Rising Festival in 2018 aiming to highlight the importance of democracy and honour the Chartist movement.

Project development officer David Daniel with Patrick Drewett and Dr. Melinda Drowley from Our Chartist Heritage

Chair of Our Chartist Heritage, Melinda Drowley, said: “Fact-checking and media literacy interventions are usually targeted at journalists or professionals working in communications.

“What distinguishes Newport Rising’s approach is our focus on connecting and empowering citizens and future voters to protect themselves and their communities from the harmful eﬀects of untrustworthy information and enabling them to ﬁnd new ways of working together for the common good.”

The initiative will work with a number of partner organisations, including University of South Wales.

Mick Conroy, course leader of the Youth and Community Work degree at University of South Wales, whose students will be involved in the partnership, said: “[Fight for Facts is] crucial in informing young people on how they can navigate their way through the ‘information fog’ which can exist within social media platforms, and other communication channels targeted at them.

“This is particularly relevant currently, with young people aged 16yrs being able to vote in the Welsh Senedd elections for the ﬁrst time in May.

“Our students are looking forward to working jointly with Newport Rising on this campaign”

Opportunities to become a volunteer or ambassador for Newport Rising are available and the organisation invites anyone that would like to work with the project or would like to ﬁnd out more to get in touch at info@newportrising.co.uk