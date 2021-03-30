WALES' Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) service has played a key role in the county's fight against coronavirus, a report has said.

A report by the Wales Audit Office praised the role of the service in protecting people from the infection, and said it will remain a key part of the battle against it for some time to come.

In Gwent, the TTP service is run by the five local authorities and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the the WAO report said it had provided a new blueprint for how organisations can work together.

Eryl Powell, consultant in public health for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "The success of the Test, Trace, Protect Service in Gwent has undoubtedly been down to strong partnerships between the five local authorities in Gwent and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

"Colleagues across the region have been incredibly committed to integrated public services and using knowledge of our communities has been instrumental in the achievements of Gwent TTP.

"As we see the restrictions start to ease, the Test, Trace, Protect Service is as important now as it's ever been and we strongly encourage people that have Covid-19 symptoms or who feel generally unwell to present for testing and to self-isolate for 10 days if their results come back as positive. We are committed to providing support to those who need to isolate to keep Gwent safe."

The report clarifies that the most important element of all in fighting coronavirus is the public continuing to follow guidelines, and self-isolating when necessary. The progress with vaccines does not remove the need for the public to help in these ways.