A NEW series of events aimed at encouraging women in Wales to get involved in running - while feeling safe doing so - has been launched.

HER VIRTUAL has kicked off with the HER VIRTUAL 5K, which began this week.

Participants can take part in any outdoor location, or on a treadmill, and all that is needed is supporting evidence that the five km - 3.1 mile - distance has been completed, such as a photo of the tracker on a treadmill, or GPS activity.

The race began on Sunday, March 28, and runs until Wednesday, April 28 - and participants can take part at any time, although results must be submitted by midnight on April 28.

MORE NEWS:

The event has been inspired by Cardiff University research that explored reasons women run and the barriers around participation.

Those taking part will gain access to content and advice on some of the issues flagged in the research, covering topics including feelings of safety, family and work commitments, injury, illness, and working with your body. Partakers also be able to join an exclusive closed social media community, where they can engage with other women taking part, seek support, inspire one another, and celebrate success.

Research found, amongst other things, that additional daylight and targeted women's events were amongst factors that helped inspire and increase female participation in running, so the first event will take place during a one-month window, starting on 28 March, as daylight savings time begins, and the evenings start to become lighter.

Entry is £10, including a training plan, access to the online virtual results platform to log finish times, and 20 per cent of entry fees are donated to a women's focused charity.

For more information visit run4wales.org/event/her-virtual