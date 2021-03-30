A MISSING teenager was found by police nearly 90 miles from home following a pursuit through mid-Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested a driver on suspicion of kidnap, while the girl was taken home safely following the incident.

Officers had received a request for assistance from another police force at just after midnight on Saturday. They were informed that a car was travelling through the area, which had failed to stop when requested by police colleagues.

Concerns had been raised that the passenger in the car was a teenager who had been reported missing, and officers’ priority was to make sure she was located swiftly and safely.

MORE NEWS:

Inspector Andy Williams said: “A number of units were deployed to look for the car, which was spotted on the A40 in Carmarthenshire, before making its way into Ceredigion.

“Efforts were made to stop the vehicle, however the driver was non-compliant and continued driving. A pursuit was authorised and a stinger was deployed to force the car to stop to allow us to ensure the missing girl was safe and well.

“Arrangements were made for her to be taken back to her home safely, while the driver was arrested.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and was conveyed to custody. The offence is being investigated by a neighbouring force.