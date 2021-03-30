A LORRY driver in Newport got his vehicle stuck under a bridge earlier today.
The lorry got stuck under the railway bridge near the Lidl building site on Cardiff Road (B4237) earlier today - despite a warning sign that vehicles passing under must be less than 15 feet tall.
It appears the lorry - photographed by Aimee Harris Ramzan - was just slightly too big to make the cut and became wedged under the bridge, which has caught out unsuspecting drivers several times over the years.
(Picture: Aimee Harris Ramzan)
The incident does not seem to have had a significant impact on traffic in the area, with nothing reported by the AA or Traffic Wales about the incident, which is believed to have occurred at around 6pm.
Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for a comment on the incident.