PUBLIC support has enabled a Gwent children’s and young people’s charity to survive despite it having faced a bleak future.

Sparkle, based at the Serennu Centre in High Cross, Newport, depends on hundreds of thousands of pounds from year-round fundraising, but had to cancel its events when the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed last spring.

Sparkle provides clubs and leisure activities for children who attend Serennu – many of whom cannot otherwise access community-based programmes because their physical or behavioural needs are too great – and their families.

The Serennu Centre

It also supports Nevill Hall Children’s Centre in Abergavenny, and has partnered with Caerphilly Children’s Centre in Energlyn, allowing the charity to support families across the whole of Gwent.

An emergency appeal began in late March last year brought a fantastic response from the public, with £70,000 of its £100,000 target raised by the end of May, while a £90,000 grant from the Voluntary Services Emergency Fund, administered by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action) on behalf of the Welsh Government to support charities during the coronavirus crisis, also provided vital support.

Further backing from the public and other sources since have kept Sparkle going, and chairwoman Dr Sabine Maguire, said: “The incredible support we have received has enabled us to achieve so much for our children and young people.

One of the Sparkle children enjoying time at Serennu Children's Centre

“Our new projects are particularly exciting as these families have never had access to activities such as those we are providing.

“We are delighted we have been able to build on the success of Sparkle and are grateful to all who supported us through the pandemic so far.”

However, despite the success and growth, there is still uncertainty over further funding as again, fundraising events have had to be cancelled.

The building work in progress on the Rebound Therapy Centre at Serennu Children's Centre

Dr Maguire said: “There is now more work to be done to continue to support these services, especially given the last year’s restrictions for children and families and the mental health toll this is likely to have imposed. We are urging the public to continue to support us as we extend our offering to families throughout Gwent.”

To donate, or find out more about the services offered, visit sparkleappeal.org.uk