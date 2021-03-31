RENOVATION works at Pontypool RFC’s historic home ground should be finished next month, chief executive Ben Jeffreys has confirmed.

The plans to renovate the newly-named Ray Prosser Stand at Pontypool Park have been in the works since the club’s long-term future at the ground was secured in December 2019.

The plans for the renovated grandstand include new seating, side screens, a digital scoreboard and new player dugouts, as well as improvements to the outside and roof of the stand and drainage.

An artist's impression of the proposed improvements to Pontypool Park. Picture: Pontypool RFC/Franks + Toms Archictects

The newly renovated stand will include signage paying tribute to Ray Prosser, as well as a plaque in memory of club volunteer and supporter Pat Shephard on the steps the players climb making their way on to the pitch.

Mr Prosser, who died in November last year, aged 93, won 22 caps for Wales and played for the British Lions in their fourth Test win against New Zealand in 1959. He later took over as coach at Pooler during a golden era for the club, which saw them become Welsh champions on five occasions, the Merit Table seven times and the WRU National Cup in 1983.

Ray Prosser gets to grips with a Wallaby tourist in 1957

Work initially started on fencing off the famous old ground – home to Pooler since 1945 – in January 2020, and plans were put in place to see how much of the ground could be renovated during the off season.

But Mr Jeffreys says while the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the club hard financially, it has allowed them to press on with renovation works.

“After years of hard work we’re delighted it’s finally coming to fruition,” Mr Jeffreys said on Tuesday. “It’s been a long-held ambition of ours to get this redevelopment done.

“We’re now putting the finishing touches together, and we’re confident the seating and stand will be finished by April.”

The funding has been completely privately funded by Mr Jeffreys’ family, and has garnered significant interest on social media.

Ben Jeffreys

“We’ve been Facebook Live videoing the changes each month, which has really captured an audience, which is pleasing,” he said. “It’s allowed us to keep in touch with those dedicated to the club who cannot be here because of the pandemic.”

Pooler have not been in competitive action since the back end of the 2019/20 season, and Mr Jeffreys says he would not be surprised if this year was also a write-off.

The outside of Pontypool RFC's Ray Prosser Stand before the renovation. Picture: Ben Jeffreys.

The new cladding going up on the outside of Pontypool RFC's Ray Prosser Stand. Picture: Ben Jeffreys.

“Everything seems very much in the balance at the moment,” he added. “We’ve seen how quickly things can change across Europe in recent weeks.

“We won’t be complacent and we’ll prepare for opening, hoping to open. But we’re expecting the worst in that regard. Either way, it’s important we’re agile in our thinking. We’re pleased we’ve managed to get the club on a stable financial footing so that we can ride this out.”

When Pooler do finally get the green light to return to the field and properly unveil the revamped ground, they will spend it celebrating the life of Pontypool rugby legend and extremely successful coach Mr Prosser.