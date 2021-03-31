PENARTH has again been used as a prime filming location, this time in a Sky Cinema Original starring Eddie Izzard titled Six Minutes to Midnight.
The film was released on Friday, March 26, and people who saw the making of the movie have been waiting three years to see the finished product on screen.
Locations seen on screen are from across south Wales, such as Llandeilo, Swansea and especially Penarth.
Back in February, the area was being used as a filming location for the hit Netflix series Sex Education. Keen-eyed locals have noticed a flurry of activity around Cosmeston Lake as around 30 trailers surrounded the car park.
Penarth Pier was transformed into an English seaside town for the film, shooting both in the day and night, some action-packed scenes.
Six Minutes to Midnight stars Emmy Award winner Eddie Izzard and Academy Award winner Judi Dench, who battle to protect a group of students from the grip of Hitler in this World War II thriller - inspired by real events.
You can stream Six Minutes To Midnight on Now TV and Sky TV.