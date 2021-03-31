THE organisers behind the Glastonbury festival have announced a global livestream event this year.

The online festival, scheduled for May 22 will be held at Worthy Farm and will include performances from sites around the farm, including the Stone Circle.

The event will include performances from a host of well-known artists including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka, organiser Emily Eavis said.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary on BBC Radio 2, Eavis said it is going to be “taking you on a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm with artists, so it’s going to be like the festival but without people.

“We’re going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know, you recognise from Worthy Farm… We’re going to build into this whole epic journey around the site into the night.”

Speaking about the “ambitious” livestream of music, Eavis added: “We’re very excited to be able to show the farm in a way that people have never really seen it, with these incredible artists.”

The project comes after organisers announced that Glastonbury will be cancelled for 2021 in January for a second year in a row amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Twitter the event organisers told music fans that tickets will rollover for 2022.

The statement read: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven and Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Asked about the festival returning in 2022, Eavis said: “We’ll be back next year, that’s the plan, we’re working on that and fingers crossed we’ll see you there”.

Download Festival and BST Hyde Park are among the other music festivals to have been cancelled this year.

Others including the Isle of Wight Festival and Creamfields are scheduled to take place this summer.

Tickets for Live At Worthy Farm are on sale now.