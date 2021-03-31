RYNAIR boss Michael O’Leary has said he expects holidaymakers to be able to travel abroad by mid-June.

Mr O’Leary says his confidence comes from the success of the UK vaccine rollout.

The Ryanair chief was talking on Wednesday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain alongside hosts Ranvir Singh and Susanna Reid.

Speaking about the possibility of summer holidays for Brits he said: "But certainly, with the school holidays coming up in June, July and August, and the success of the vaccine rollout so far, led by the UK, we expect Europe to catch up dramatically in May and April.

MORE NEWS:

"Especially with the emergence of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. I think we should see the removal of all restrictions on short haul flights between the UK and Europe destinations."

He added: "I am not in support of vaccine passports for travel. We will let anybody fly. But if governments say they require vaccine passports or vaccine certificates, then we will introduce a page on our app which will let you upload proof of your vaccine.

"We will launch the Ryanair app which will give you the chance to upload a negative PCR or a vaccine passport, you can then show it on arrival to a customs agent, if necessary.

"But we expect that will not be needed. We do not think it will be necessary by June, July or August. We do not expect people to need vaccine passports for intra-Europe travel."

The Ryanair boss also warned customers booking holidays to book directly with Ryanair to avoid missing out on refunds if plans are changed.

He said: "We don't allow third parties to make bookings (on our website), that's one of the great challenges airlines have faced in recent years.

"These intermediate, screen scraper companies are going in, overcharging our customers, it must be because of fake contact or payment details.

"We've refunded all our customers who have directly contacted us for refunds, whether it be cash refunds or vouchers, there is nobody left in the queue waiting for refunds except the tiny number of passengers who were duped into making or booking through these screen scraper of third-party agents for who we have fake contact details for and we can't contact the customer."

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday on ITV from 6am.