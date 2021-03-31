THE new Lidl store on the site of the former South Wales Argus offices in Maesglas, Newport, will open next week.

Lidl GB has confirmed that its new supermarket on Cardiff Road will open for the first time on Thursday, April 8, at 8am.

The new store will replace the current one at Mendalgief Retail Park, Docks Way, which will close on Wednesday, April 7, at 9pm.

New Lidl store opening on site of former Argus offices

Opening times for the new store will be 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

The new store will create around 15 new roles for the area in addition to retaining all existing colleagues at the Mendalgief Retail Park store.

It will feature facilities including a 1,325m² sales area, in-store bakery, customer toilet and parking for cars and bicycles.

Work to demolish the former South Wales Argus offices

A number of local charities and good causes will also benefit from the new store, including Stow Park Food Bank, who redistribute surplus food and customer donations to some of the most vulnerable in Newport.

This is delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Paul Hebblethwaite, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing our new store to Newport. It is great for us to be able to deliver an improved shopping experience and even more of our high quality and affordable produce to the local area. We are extremely proud to serve the community at this time.”