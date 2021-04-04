WITH work to develop Pontypool RFC's historic grounds almost complete, we look back at some highlights from the club.
Based in Pontypool Park and with their red, white and black kit, the club has played host to some great moments in the history of rugby - and famously faced New Zealand in October 1989.
Here are some archive photographs in celebration of Pooler.
Pontypool v New Zealand in October 1989
Graham Price and Garin Jenkins leading the training at Pontypool RFC in 1989
Pontypool players look down at Pontypool Park mud during a game in 1994
Eddie Butler playing for Pooler in December 1984
Glen Webbe and Mark Ring training at Pontypool RFC in 1987
Mark Ring and David Bishop, Pontypool RFC training in 1987
The victorious Pontypool Schweppes Cup semi-final team and replacements pictured at Cardiff Arms Park. Left to right, standing: Darren Williams, Ceri Jonathan, Richard Goodey, Gareth Lintern, Ian Wilkinson, Martin Jones, Staff Jones, Neil Jones, Vince