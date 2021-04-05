THIS week's archive photographs show Chepstow in Monmouthshire, located on the River Wye and packed with history including the castle and Chepstow Railway Bridge. The town has hardly changed over the years, as you can see from the photographs of the town arch, Beaufort Square and St Mary's Street.
Whitbread shire horses mark the anniversary of the 150th anniversary of the Great Western Railway in 1985. Drayman Mr Richard Carr presents a crate of new ale to mayor of Chepstow, Mr Ted Dorel, in 1985
St Mary Street, Chepstow, in 1991
Chepstow town arch in 1985
MORE NEWS:
- Nurse who killed 'devoted grandfather' in head-on crash is struck off
- Coronavirus Newport: Gwent areas worst hit by Covid revealed
- Five pubs in Newport, Torfaen & Monmouthshire for sale
A view from above of Chepstow, with the castle to the left and St Mary's Church, the railway bridge to the right and Fairfield Mabey in the foreground, 1990
St Mary Street, Chepstow, in 1991
Looking towards High Street in Chepstow, 1987
Looking across Chepstow to the Castle from the tower of St Mary's Church, 1974