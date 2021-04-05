THIS week's archive photographs show Chepstow in Monmouthshire, located on the River Wye and packed with history including the castle and Chepstow Railway Bridge. The town has hardly changed over the years, as you can see from the photographs of the town arch, Beaufort Square and St Mary's Street.

Whitbread shire horses mark the anniversary of the 150th anniversary of the Great Western Railway in 1985. Drayman Mr Richard Carr presents a crate of new ale to mayor of Chepstow, Mr Ted Dorel, in 1985

St Mary Street, Chepstow, in 1991

Chepstow town arch in 1985

A view from above of Chepstow, with the castle to the left and St Mary's Church, the railway bridge to the right and Fairfield Mabey in the foreground, 1990

St Mary Street, Chepstow, in 1991

Looking towards High Street in Chepstow, 1987

Looking across Chepstow to the Castle from the tower of St Mary's Church, 1974