A MAN is to go on trial in the autumn after he denied aggravated burglary with intent with a hammer.
Ryan Masters, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place in the Caerphilly area on February 15 this year.
A trial date of September 22 was fixed with the case expected to last three days.
Masters, of Greenwood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Rhodri Jones.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
