UK SUPERMARKET giants have moved to warn customers ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend with Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons confirming they will be closed on Easter Sunday.
A spokesperson for Morrisons has confirmed all stores across England and Wales will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Waitrose will also close stores on Sunday as the UK enjoys a four-day weekend of festivities.
Sainsbury’s has not confirmed general opening hours for its stores, but it seems stores will be open on Good Friday from 8am till 8pm and 7am till 10pm on Easter Saturday.
As expected, Sainsbury’s will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Large Asda outlets will be closed for shoppers looking to pick up essentials on Sunday, however some smaller stores will stay operating.
A spokesperson for Aldi confirmed: "Don’t forget, over the Easter bank holiday a number of stores have different start and close times. Store opening times may vary by location, so please double check signage at your local store.
"Also, please note that our stores will be open half an hour early for vulnerable and elderly customers, Monday - Saturday."
A spokesperson for Lidl confirmed: "Selected stores do vary - for the most accurate opening and closing times for your local store please check our store finder."
However, all Lidl stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
As the majority of Brits will enjoy a four-day weekend starting with Good Friday on April 2, Tesco Extras superstores and Metro stores will be closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Easter Sunday, the chain confirmed.
Easter Sunday falls on April 4 this year with Brits set to enjoy an extra day of work the following day on Bank Holiday Monday.