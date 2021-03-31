TORFAEN'S Leisure Trust, which runs facilities such as Cwmbran Stadium and Pontypool Ski Centre, will continue to receive more than £1.3 million a year from the county borough council.
Torfaen council’s cabinet has agreed to extend the current funding arrangements of £1.36 million a year for an additional five years until March 2027.
The cabinet has also agreed to freeze the existing annual 4.67 per cent decrease in funding until at least March 2023 “to enable the Trust to recover from the business impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”.
The current funding agreement between the council and the Trust expires at the end of September.
The Trust is responsible for a number of former council leisure facilities including Cwmbran Stadium, Pontypool Active Living Centre, Fairwater Leisure Centre, Bowden Active Living Centre and Pontypool Ski Centre.
The Trust was formed in July 2013, at which point funding of £1.9 million was agreed between the Trust and the council.
It was agreed at this point the funding would reduce each year “as business built up”.
Over the first six years the funding has reduced by 4.67 per cent a year, but this was paused in 2017 after a request from the former chief executive of the Trust. The reductions restarted again in 2018/2019.
Funding will be maintained at the 2020/21 level for the next five years.