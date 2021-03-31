A MAN and a teenager were arrested after a violent incident in Cardiff Bay last night - and a knife was recovered from one of the suspects.

Officers intervened in an incident in Cardiff Bay at around 10pm last night.

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and have since been released on bail.

A knife was recovered from one of the suspects.

An investigation is ongoing to identify further participants in the disorder.

During the course of the disturbance a number of missiles, including bottles, were thrown at officers. Three suffered minor injuries.

Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan Chief Inspector Tony Williams said: “The vast majority of people attending beauty spots throughout the area on Tuesday evening were doing so in accordance with current Covid restrictions and were respectful of others and the area they were visiting.

“Crowds were dispersed at various points through the evening, and at around 10pm, officers were required to intervene in an incident of violent disorder in Cardiff Bay.

“Two people were arrested and a knife was also recovered from one of the suspects.

“The violence levelled at officers was despicable and will not be tolerated, nor will we tolerate the antisocial behaviour and criminality displayed by the minority on Tuesday evening.

“Increased patrols will be carried out in key areas, and we will continue to liaise with the local authority and Welsh Government today to consider implementation of measures which further enable us to keep our communities safe.

“We appreciate the past year has been tough on us all, and with the recent relaxation to travel restrictions and improved weather we fully expect some of our beauty spots to busier.

“I would, however, appeal to the public to take a sensible approach and to continue supporting the restrictions that do remain in place, in order to keep us all safe.

“Those breaching the regulations or engaging in ASB and criminality can expect to be subject to enforcement action."