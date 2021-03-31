THE coronavirus pandemic has exposed inequalities in support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Wales, the head of a women's charity has said.

Speaking at the Welsh Women's Aid annual conference earlier last week, the charity's chief executive Sara Kirkpatrick praised the impact of the Welsh Government's Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act 2015 - which gave public bodies in Wales new responsibilities around supporting victims - but warned more progress was needed.

Ms Kirkpatrick said: "The pandemic has amplified the inequities in our structural and social systems that disproportionately impacts on the safety of women and girls in their homes and communities.

"What we have learnt is that we need to build on the good progress made since the passing of the Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (Wales) Act and develop a more sophisticated, intersectional approach in identifying and removing the barriers that prohibit women and girls from receiving lifesaving support.

"This means taking a margins-to-centre approach so that no circumstances are overlooked or misunderstood and that we have the correct resources and knowledge to safeguard and support women living in all our communities across Wales. Understanding the needs of women living in rural areas who may have limited access to broadband, identifying the appropriate support for women living with disabilities and chronic illnesses, ensuring that migrant women have equal access to support when fleeing abuse."

Ms Kirkpatrick also called for closer working between public bodies to support victims and stamp out the problem.

In response, Deputy Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Amanda Blakeman, said: "Gwent Police takes all allegations of violence against women seriously. Together with our partners, we have worked hard to continually improve our response to domestic abuse and sexual violence with victims at the heart of everything that we do.

"Tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence remains a priority for us. We're committed to making sure all victims have greater confidence to report incidents to the police.

"Dedicated officers, through the support of local partners, have been developing a new blueprint for support services for women. This will be released later this year and aims to improve the response across Wales, with all key partners adding value, and securing future provision.

"I would urge anyone who is suffering sexual violence or domestic violence or who has been a victim, to report it to police, we will be there for you when you ask for help and make sure that you're safe. No matter who you are, how long ago it happened or what took place, our prime concern is to give you the support you need."

To report any incidents of domestic abuse or sexual violence to police call 101, or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

For advice and support you can contact Connect Gwent the victims' hub on 0300 123 2133 or visit connectgwent.org.uk