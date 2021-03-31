A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to firearms offences committed against police officers.
Matthew Greaves, 43, of Carlyle Street, Abertillery, admitted a number of charges before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to PC Ifan O'Sullivan and PC Richard Davies.
Greaves also admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence to Adele James.
The court heard how the firearm used was an air weapon and that the offences were committed in Abertillery on February 8 this year.
Greaves also admitted intent to cause racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to Aputrajah Appudukki and criminal damage to a letter box belonging to Ian Lamy.
Sentence was adjourned until May 14 for the preparation of a psychiatric report.
Greaves was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Roger Griffiths.